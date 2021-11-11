Browns coach aims to come out 1-0. Going in, it's Bill Belichick 285, Kevin Stefanski 15

BEREA — The coach of the year gets his first shot at the coach of the century.

Kevin Stefanski, entering his 28th game as The Man in Cleveland, heads to New England for his first crack at Bill Belichick, who has piloted 43 postseason games.

Anything unusual that goes into a GOAT encounter?

“I do not think so," Stefanski said Wednesday. "I have a tremendous amount of respect for their team, their players and their coaches."

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

More Cleveland Browns News: Browns lost big leads against Chiefs, Chargers. Defense refuses to let it happen again against Bengals

The 39-year-old Stefanski steered clear of a testimonial to the 69-year-old winner of six Super Bowls. This is where he veered after a question about the Patriots' coaches:

"I think I mentioned to you guys the other day, Chad O’Shea is someone who spent a bunch of years there and understands how they go about their business."

We leave it to you to construct your own O'Shea bio and testimonial.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick

Forgive Stefanski for giving a shout out to a former Belichick assistant with whom he shared three seasons in Minnesota. The most prominent Belichick staff member, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, entered serious talks for the Browns job before Stefanski landed it in January of 2020.

McDaniels is the only person to have worked on all nine of Belichick's teams that reached Super Bowls. McDaniels is from the Canton area, as is Nick Caley, who coaches Belichick's tight ends and fullbacks.

"There is no secret, they are just very-well coached," Stefanski said. "They are very sound in their schemes, good fundamentals and good techniques, so we have to play our best to try and get a win.”

More Cleveland Browns News: Baker Mayfield aims to put his sore foot forward and make personal history at New England

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick gives instructions from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

In Belichick's press conference Wednesday, his opening statement began with a mention of the Browns' defensive coordinator.

Story continues

"Coach (Joe) Woods has a very disruptive defense at all three levels, really," Belichick said. "The front, secondary ... (Denzel) Ward. They create a lot of problems on defense."

Belichick, who went 37-45 with the Browns from 1991-95, got around to Cleveland's current head coach.

"Coach Stefanski is very aggressive," Belichick said. "His offensive has taken 18 fourth-down snaps, or something like that ... a lot. We have to be ready to go on every down, every field position.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski looks up at the scoreboard in the first quarter during a Week 9 NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cleveland Browns lead the Cincinnati Bengals 24-10 at halftime.

"They've really dominated the running game for most of the season, which has let them dominate time of possession, field position and so forth. It's been a major edge for them. They turn the ball over a lot less than when we saw them a few years ago. A lot different there.

"Good football team. Well-balanced on all three phases. Well-coached. Coach (Bill) Callahan, (Mike) Priefer, Woods, Stefanski. Real good staff. Experienced staff. I've competed against all of them in the past, and they all are outstanding, especially Callahan. "

In two seasons, Stefanski has piloted the Browns to wins over head coaches Zac Taylor (three times), Mike Tomlin (twice), Mike Vrabel, Ron Rivera, Mike Zimmer, Mike McCarthy, Frank Reich, Doug Pederson, Romeo Crennel, Doug Marrone, Joe Judge, David Culley, Matt Nagy and Vic Fangio.

He has lost head coaching battles against John Harbaugh (twice), Tomlin (twice), Andy Reid (twice), Jon Gruden, Adam Gase, Brandon Staley and Kliff Kingsbury.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

So, he has had a taste of action against some of the winningest pilots. Reid ranks sixth all-time with 226 regular-season wins. Tomlin is 20th with 150. McCarthy is 26th with 137, just ahead of Harbaugh with 135.

Belichick is No. 3 with 285, which doesn't count his NFL record 31 postseason victories.

Stefanski is sitting at 15.

Don't worry. Stefanski knows who New England's head coach is. Beating Belichick for No. 16 undoubtedly would be sweet.

Reach Steve at steve.doerschuk@cantonrep.com

On Twitter: @sdoerschukREP

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski watches before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Kevin Stefanski readies for first game against Bill Belichick