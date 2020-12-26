Browns close facility, delay flight due to positive COVID-19 test

The Browns have closed their facility and delayed their flight to New Jersey due to a player’s positive COVID-19 test on Saturday.

“Earlier today, the Cleveland Browns were informed that a player’s test results have come back positive for COVID-19. Our facility is closed and our flight to New Jersey has been delayed while contact tracing is being conducted,” the Browns said in a statement. “The team is holding meetings remotely as we continue to consult with the NFL and medical experts on the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority.”

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the player who tested positive is not rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills. Wills was placed on the COVID-19 list on Thursday, but was a negative close contact.

Cleveland is scheduled to play the Jets at 1 o’clock on Sunday.

