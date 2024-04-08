Browns: Clemson DT Ruke Orhorhoro most frequent 2024 NFL draft prospect mocked

As the 2024 NFL draft nears, the Cleveland Browns have been linked to Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro most frequently by mock drafters.

According to PFF, 17 percent of their mock draft users are sending Orhorhoro to the Browns with the 54th overall pick in the draft. Orhorhoro is known for his ability to hold down his gap in the run game and is a top-tier athlete at the defensive tackle position.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 294 pounds, Orhorhoro blazed a 4.89 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, adding elite agility in the short shuttle and three-cone drill, with an elite explosive grade as well.

A three-year contributor at Clemson, Orhorhoro has consistently racked up eight tackles for loss over the past three years, and set a career-high in sacks in 2023 with five.

Again, mock drafters are most predominantly draftniks who are seeking that hit of dopamine on the heels of the actual event. However, Orhorhoro is a stout and athletic run defender at a position of need for the Browns, so the fit is evident.

How will the Browns select when they come on the clock with the 54th overall pick? Only time will tell.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire