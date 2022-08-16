Browns claim WR Easop Winston off waivers from the Saints

The Browns have added another wide recevier to the mix. On Tuesday, the Browns successfully claimed wideout Easop Winston off the NFL waiver wire.

Winston was waived on Monday by the New Orleans Saints. The 25-year-old spent the 2021 season with the Saints, primarily on the New Orleans practice squad. Winston caught one pass in three games while also showing some vitality as a return man, averaging 11.9 yards on 10 return attempts. He was on the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted rookie out of Washington State in 2020.

The corollary roster move by the Browns was not available at press time. All teams must be at 85 players as of Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire