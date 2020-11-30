Browns claim Tedric Thompson off waivers

The Browns added a safety a day after Ronnie Harrison injured his shoulder in a win over the Jaguars.

Agent David Canter announced that his client was claimed off of waivers by the Browns on Monday. Thompson was dropped by the Chiefs over the weekend.

Thompson had 13 tackles in eight games for Kansas City before getting cut. He spent the last three seasons with the Seahawks and had 80 tackles, three interceptions, a forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries in 29 games for Seattle.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday that Harrison would go for tests on his shoulder. The results of those tests will determine whether he’s able to play against the Titans this week.

