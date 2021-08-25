Browns claim TE Kyle Markway off waivers from the Rams

The Cleveland Browns have added an old friend back to the tight end room. Per his agent, Brett Tessler, the Browns have claimed TE Kyle Markway off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams.

Markway spent most of the 2020 season on the Browns practice squad, so he knows the Kevin Stefanski offense and the culture of the team well. He signed a reserve/futures contract with Cleveland after the season but was waived following the draft. He did not last long with the Rams, who waived the South Carolina product on Tuesday.

Markway provides some competition for the No. 4 TE spot with Jordan Franks, behind Austin Hooper, David Njoku and Harrison Bryant.

Update: The Browns waived DE Romeo McKnight to make room for Markway.

