Browns claim OT Kellen Diesch, sign WR Jalen Camp to 90-man roster

The Cleveland Browns have added two new players to their 90-man roster after claiming offensive tackle Kellen Diesch off of waivers and signing wide receiver Jalen Camp.

Diesch, a former undrafted free agent out of Arizona State in 2021, is known for his highly tantalizing athletic profile. He has yet to hang onto a roster, however. Hanging on their practice squad for a year after bouncing from the Miami Dolphins to the Chicago Bears, Diesch was just waived by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Camp was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the sixth round during the 2021 NFL draft, but did not make the final 53-man roster. He was then picked up by the Houston Texans. He was in Houston for two seasons.

As a corresponding move, the Browns have waived kicker Lucas Havrisik from their roster to make room for Camp. This means the Browns will carry just Dustin Hopkins and former fourth rounder Cade York into the offseason at the kicker position.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire