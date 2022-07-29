Browns claim Jovante Moffatt off waivers from Jets

The Browns claimed defensive back Jovante Moffatt off waivers Friday.

The Jets waived Moffatt this week.

He returns to the Browns after spending the past two seasons in Cleveland. Moffatt entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee in May 2020, signing with the Browns.

Moffatt appeared in 14 games the past two seasons for the Browns and totaled 10 tackles on 55 snaps.

He signed a reserve/futures contract with the Jets in January.

