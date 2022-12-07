Waived by the Buccaneers on Tuesday, receiver Jaelon Darden has found a new home.

The Browns claimed Darden off waivers, according to multiple reports.

A fourth-round pick in the 2021 draft, Darden had been a significant special teams contributor. He leads the league with 31 punt returns and 330 punt return yards, averaging 10.6 yards per attempt. He’s also recorded three kick returns for 67 yards.

The Browns, however, do not necessarily need a punt returner. Donovan Peoples-Jones was named AFC special teams player of the week after taking a 76-yard punt for a touchdown in the Week 13 victory over Houston.

Darden has caught eight passes for 69 yards in 21 games.

Browns claim Jaelon Darden off waivers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk