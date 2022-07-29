Browns claim former Cleveland DB Moffatt off waivers from Jets

Not only has GM Andrew Berry been aggressive during his time in charge of the Cleveland Browns but he’s also been very active. Berry believes in churning the bottom of the roster to find the right players and fit for his team which leads to many transactions throughout the season.

The Browns practice squad is also regularly in flux under Berry’s watch.

As the team finishes up day three of training camp, they were awarded DB Jovante Moffatt off the waiver wire from the New York Jets.

In two seasons with Cleveland, Moffatt played in 14 games. During that time, Moffatt played in 164 snaps on special teams and 55 snaps on defense.

With John Johnson III, Grant Delpit and Ronnie Harrison, the top of the team’s safety depth chart is set. Second-year man Richard LeCounte III didn’t show much as a rookie.

Moffatt signed a future/reserved contract with New York this offseason. The Jets waived Moffatt on Thursday.

