Browns claim Elijah Lee off of waivers

The Browns moved to add a linebacker to the roster on Friday.

The team announced that they have claimed Elijah Lee off of waivers. Lee was dropped by the Lions on Thursday.

Lee appeared in four games for the Lions this season. He was credited with two tackles. Lee entered the league as a 2017 seventh-round pick of the Vikings, but was signed off their practice squad by the 49ers later that year. He had 76 tackles, two forced fumbles, a sack and a fumble recovery in 38 games with the team.

The Browns won’t be adding Lee to their 53-man roster immediately as he needs to go through COVID-19 protocols before formally joining the team next week.

