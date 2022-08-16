Browns claim Easop Winston off waivers

The Saints waived receiver Easop Winston on Monday. The Browns claimed him Tuesday, Zac Jackson of TheAthletic.com reports.

Winston, 25, played 24 snaps in the Saints’ preseason game and made one reception for 12 yards.

He signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2020 but was cut out of the preseason. He caught on with the Saints’ practice squad last year and saw action in three games with one start for New Orleans.

Winston played 14 offensive snaps and 23 on special teams, making one catch for 5 yards and returning 10 kickoffs for 119 yards.

