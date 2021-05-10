The Browns have added a kicker.

Per the transaction wire, Cleveland claimed Chase McLaughlin on Monday. The Jets waived McLaughlin late last week.

McLaughlin has spent time with several teams since entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois in 2019. After spending time with the Bills and Vikings, he kicked in four games for the Chargers, three games for the 49ers, and four games for the Colts. He then played three games for Jacksonville and finished the season with the Jets in 2020.

McLaughlin has made 22 of his 28 career field goal attempts, and 31 of 32 extra points. He’s sent just 33.3 percent of his kickoffs for touchbacks.

The Browns currently have Cody Parkey and Matt McCrane on their roster. McCrane spent last season on Cleveland’s practice squad while Parkey hit 19 of his 22 field goals and 43 of his 47 extra points in 2020.

Browns claim Chase McLaughlin originally appeared on Pro Football Talk