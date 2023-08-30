Browns claim CB Kahlef Hailassie; must make subsequent roster move

The Cleveland Browns have made a move on the waiver wire, adding former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kahlef Hailassie. This means the Browns are now at 54 players and will have to announce a subsequent move. We already know the Browns are placing at least two players on Injured Reserve to make room to bring back offensive guard Michael Dunn and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II.

Could a third player be headed to IR like Denzel Ward who is suffering through his fourth concussion since his rookie season?

Hailassie is an undrafted rookie out of Western Kentucky University. He now becomes the third undrafted rookie to make the team, joining linebacker Mohamoud Diabate and safety Ronnie Hickman. He was a second-team All-Conference USA player a year ago with the Hilltoppers.

Listed at 6-foot-1 and 194 pounds, Hailassie possesses great length at the cornerback position. The Browns got an extended look at him this past weekend when they played the Chiefs as Hailassie played 29 snaps. Also playing 21 total snaps of special teams this preseason, he is active in the third phase of the game as well.

