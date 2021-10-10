Browns, Chargers trade touchdowns, Cleveland leads 10-7

The Browns and Chargers are two teams with strong defenses. But at least early on in Week Five, they might be engaged in a shootout.

After the Browns scored on their first drive with a field goal, Los Angeles responded with a 10-play, 85-yard drive to take a 7-3 lead. The Chargers faced only one third down on the possession, which they converted with an illegal contact penalty.

Quarterback Justin Herbert threw his 10th touchdown pass of the season with a short pass to tight end Donald Parham going 22 yards down the right side for the score.

But Cleveland put together a nice response drive, going 72 yards in eight plays for its first touchdown of the day. After a self-described “piss-poor performance” last week, quarterback Baker Mayfield hit receiver Rashad Higgins for a 7-yard touchdown to cap the possession.

Mayfield has started the game 5-of-5 passing for 81 yards with that touchdown.

The Chargers kept the Browns on the field with a defensive pass interference penalty on third-and-10 at the L.A. 17. Though Joey Bosa was also flagged for roughing the passer, Cleveland declined that penalty to get the field position from the pass interference.

