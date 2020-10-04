Browns have chance to set a new course with win over Cowboys

A win on Sunday in Dallas would make the Cleveland Browns 3-1 on the young season. That might not seem like a major accomplishment for most teams, but for the Browns it’s truly something different.

Cleveland has not had a 3-1 record since the 2000 season, the second year of the rebirthed franchise. On October 7, 2000, the Browns beat the San Diego Chargers 20-16 on a fourth-quarter comeback led by Tim Couch. The second-year QB hit Kevin Johnson for the game-winning TD with just over a minute remaining, and Corey Fuller broke up Doug Flutie’s final pass to preserve the win and the 3-1 record.

That marked the third time in four seasons, spread around a three-year pause, that the Browns started 3-1. They did it in 1994 and 1995 as well behind the passing of Vinny Testaverde and the coaching of Bill Belichick.

Since then, the Browns have barely attained the mediocrity that comes with a 2-2 record after four games. They’ve done it just six times — 2002, 2004, 2005, 2007 2011, and 2014.

Sunday in Dallas can change that. The Browns are underdogs against the 1-2 Cowboys, but they should feel confident in their ability to match up with “America’s Team”. It would crack a 20-year barrier to success that hangs heavily over the franchise and the fans.

Fingers crossed…