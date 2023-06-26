Will Browns center Nick Harris be on the outside looking in this year?

The Cleveland Browns moved on from veteran JC Tretter to make former sixth round draft pick Nick Harris the new starting center. However, after tearing his ACL in the first preseason game a year ago, Harris didn’t play during the 2022 season while Ethan Pocic had the best season of his career. Harris is now in a tough spot after the team drafted Luke Wypler in the sixth round.

Harris will now enter the final year of his rookie contract coming of the ACL injury. There was understandable optimism for Nick Harris seeing him in a big start in Green Bay and some impressive early training camp practices. After Pocic re-signed and the drafting of Wypler it seems like Nick Harris will likely be left off the 53.

It will be hard for Harris to make the roster because of his limited versatility as a player who can’t play guard. Wypler is in the same situation but on a rookie deal with significant upside, he is the more likely backup. The team isn’t likely to carry two backup centers that can’t play guard.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire