Browns CBs Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson Jr. listed in elite territory

The Cleveland Browns boast one of the best cornerback rooms in the NFL with Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson Jr., and Greg Newsome II holding down the fort.

In fact, Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton thinks the duo of Ward and Emerson Jr. are among the best in the NFL. He ranked them as the second-best duo in the league, behind only Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland of the Dallas Cowboys.

Speaking highly of Pro Bowler Denzel Ward, Moton stated:

“Ward has eye-opening advanced coverage numbers as well. In two out of his six campaigns, he’s allowed a completion rate lower than 49 percent. Last year, he surrendered a 56.2 passer rating, which is his career best. Gardner hasn’t topped either of those single-season marks.”

Moton added this on Emerson Jr.:

“As the primary defender opposite Ward, the 23-year-old has an All-Pro-Pro Bowl trajectory because of his knack for making game-changing plays. He has more upside than New York Jets’ No. 2 cornerback D.J. Reed, who hasn’t recorded more than two interceptions in a single campaign.”

This does not even mention Greg Newsome II, who played among the best slot cornerbacks in the NFL a year ago for the Browns as well. Keeping this trio together, the Browns will look to repeat as the top defense in the NFL due to their success on the backend.

