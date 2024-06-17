Browns CB Martin Emerson Jr. named one of NFL’s most underappreciated

The Cleveland Browns combine for one of the most dominant cornerback rooms in the NFL, headlined by Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson Jr., and Greg Newsome II.

However, it is the youngest of the bunch, Emerson Jr., who has seen praise heaped upon him this offseason. NFL.com’s Gennaro Filice is the latest to give the third-year cornerback his flowers. Naming Emerson Jr. the Browns’ most underappreciated player, here is what Filice has to say on the future Pro Bowler:

“A third-round pick out of Mississippi State in 2022, Emerson has emerged as a press-man savant, thanks in large part to his pterodactyl wingspan. Standing a smidge under 6-foot-2, Emerson’s tall for a corner, but it’s his extraordinary arm length (33 1/2 inches) that really allows him to stymie receivers at the line of scrimmage and clog passing lanes down the field.”

As the Browns look to continue their dominant ways defensively, they will continue to rely upon the services of Emerson Jr. and his running mates Ward and Newsome II.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire