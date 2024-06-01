Browns CB Martin Emerson Jr. predicted as a breakout Pro Bowler next season

The off-season accolades continue rolling in for Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. Sports Info Solutions predicted the third-year cornerback to be a Pro Bowler in the 2024 season. Emerson has impressed a lot of media members with two years of strong play. SIS believes the public will discover the best-kept secret on the Browns’ defense.

Emerson has been a dominant outside cornerback for the Browns in his first two seasons. SIS posted a few metrics to help illustrate just how dominant Emerson has been. According to SIS’s Total Points metric, their version of expected points added, which is then applied to players, he was ranked as the 16th highest cornerback in his rookie season and the 10th highest cornerback last season. Emerson rarely gives up big plays. His rank among “Boom percentage”, big plays avoided, was ninth and sixth in his first two seasons.

Emerson played at a shutdown level during his first two seasons. The 23-year-old cornerback continues to improve as he refines his press technique to deal with quicker receivers. Emerson is getting much-needed recognition for his play over his first two seasons. Hopefully, Emerson can garner more recognition during the season as the team looks to repeat as the best defense in the league, and as Emerson looks forward to a contract extension with the organization.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire