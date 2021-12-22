Browns CB Greg Newsome II added to Browns reserve/COVID-19 list

Despite a lot of hope that the Cleveland Browns could move on from the COVID-19 issues that were a big part of their Week 15 loss, the hits keep coming for the team. After releasing punter Jamie Gillan, who was still on the reserve/COVID-19 list as of Wednesday morning, the team is adding rookie cornerback Greg Newsome II onto the list, among other moves.

Newsome has missed the last two games due to a concussion but there was heightened expectations that he could return this week. With the new COVID-19 protocols, Newsome has a chance to return sooner than in the past but, as seen in Week 15, that did not happen for many players.

Monday, Newsome voiced his displeasure at “fake fans” turning on Donovan Peoples-Jones during Monday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

With Newsome unlikely to play Christmas day and Troy Hill both injured and on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Cleveland secondary will once again be down to many backups. A.J. Green is also on the reserve/COVID-19 list. This week, those backups face Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and the rest of the Green Bay Packers passing attack.

Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams will likely start again on the outside with M.J. Stewart getting the primary nickelback role inside. Brian Allen and Herb Miller could be elevated off the practice squad to fill out the cornerback depth chart.