Browns CB Greg Newsome II clears concussion protocol, still on COVID list

The Cleveland Browns have two games that could be very important to their season or could be meaningless by the time they get to them. If the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens lose Sunday at 1 PM, the Browns final two games could decide the AFC North champion. If the Bengals win or the Ravens win both of their last two games, Cleveland’s games are meaningless.

The Browns hope to get as many players back for Monday Night Football versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. Their reserve/COVID-19 list still has a few important players on it while injuries to a few players also linger.

Thursday came with some good news with cornerback Greg Newsome II clearing concussion protocols. Newsome, the team’s first-round pick this season, has missed the previous couple of games due to the injury.

Unfortunately, Newsome is also on the reserve/COVID-19 list still. He was placed on the list on the 22nd of this month making him eligible to return before the team’s game against the Steelers.

Getting Newsome back to go along with Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams should help the secondary. Troy Hill’s return from injury is still questionable at this time but having their other top corners against the Pittsburgh passing offense is vital.