Browns CB Denzel Ward turns the tables on Joe Burrow with 99-yard pick-six

Both the Browns and Bengals had things to prove in their Week 9 matchup. The Browns needed to establish that they’re not dysfunctional on offense after the Odell Beckham debacle (which was really more the fault of the offense than it was the fault of Beckham), and the Bengals needed to show that they’re not the team that somehow gave up 405 passing yards to Mike White in a shocking loss to the Jets.

Early on, it was the Bengals who looked better, as Joe Burrow drove his team to the Cleveland seven-yard line. And then, Burrow did something he shouldn’t — he targeted Ja’Marr Chase, his great rookie receiver and former LSU teammate, but he did with Browns cornerback Denzel Ward, one of the best in the business, hanging around.

The result was predictable. Ward jumped the route for the interception, and then, he was off to the races on this 99-yard pick-six. Burrow was doubly embarrassed — on the pick, and when he tried to keep Ward out of the end zone.

