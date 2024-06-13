Browns CB Denzel Ward says the playbook has ‘new wrinkles’ vs. last year

A couple of weeks ago, Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz talked about the team’s need to evolve as a defense. He talked about how good the team’s fastball is but also the need to develop “change-ups.” Now, Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward is echoing that sentiment.

At times, the Browns’ defense was predictable, and the better offensive minds and quarterbacks were able to take advantage of it. On Wednesday, Ward confirmed those changes are on the way as the team looks to build off its success last season.

“We already got our playbook in from last year, but he added a few more wrinkles in there, a few more plays, and just playing off things that we already do out there. And I think it’s going to be some good additions to our team that I think is going to help us out there on the defensive side of the ball.”

Cleveland has the talent to be one of the league’s best, and a second year in a great system should yield good results. If Schwartz can mix things up coverage-wise, especially zone coverage and in the red zone, 2024 could be a lot of fun.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire