Browns: CB Denzel Ward must consider retirement after 4th concussion

I am not a doctor. This opinion is distinctly my own. Cornerback Denzel Ward has a long injury history missing time in every season since he joined the Cleveland Browns in 2018. When he is on the field with the Browns’ defense, he is one of the better players at the position and earned a well-deserved contract extension as a result of his play.

But some things are bigger than football and the Browns should be consulting with Ward about the seriousness of his concussion history. The newest concussion he received in the preseason finale against the Chiefs is already the fourth of his NFL career. That includes in 2018 when Ward sustained two concussions in the same month to end his season.

The long-term effects of brain injuries from football have been well documented and both the team and Ward shouldn’t approach him returning to the field lightly. He has a ton of money left on his deal and he is a fierce competitor so ultimately I would say he continues to play.

If the team and Ward do decide to play him they should probably give him some more time off before doing so. If he were to rush back and sustain another head injury that could mean the end of his NFL career.

