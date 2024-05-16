Browns CB coach Brandon Lynch participating in NFL coach’s accelerator program

As the Cleveland Browns trek into the dead season of the offseason, one assistant coach will be participating in the NFL coach’s accelerator program. Cornerbacks coach Brandon Lynch will take part in the program during spring meetings next week.

The NFL coach’s accelerator program is “aimed at strengthening the pipeline of diverse coaching candidates.”

A player himself, Lynch was a member of the 2006 Super Bowl-winning Indianapolis Colts. He even won a Grey Cup in the Canadian Football League with the Saskatchewan Roughriders as well. He has been on the Browns’ coaching staff since the 2020 season and was kept on board by Jim Schwartz after he took over as defensive coordinator.

Heading up one of the NFL’s best cornerback units, Lynch has already been in coaching circles for a promotion. Just this offseason, Lynch interviewed with the Tennessee Titans for their vacancy at defensive coordinator.

The Browns look to foster growth of young talent to create a pipeline, and Lynch may just be the next one up.

