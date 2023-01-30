Browns get cap space relief as salary cap rises $16.6 million in 2023

As the Cleveland Browns look to take a big swing or two in free agency, they get good news that the salary cap is set to take a jump in 2023. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the NFL has informed teams the salary cap will be taking a massive $16.6 million jump when the new league year kicks off.

As of today, the Browns are slotted at about $14.4 million in the hole, but this does not account for their rollover cap, which they lead the league in. They will also have avenues to create a ton more space, including the contract restructures of Deshaun Watson and Myles Garrett, and the release of a highly-paid and underperforming safety in John Johnson III

Needless to say, the Browns will have money to spend this offseason.

