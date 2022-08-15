Browns camp update: A few moves, more injuries and Garrett still out

Monday was an interestingly busy day for the Cleveland Browns as their second day of training camp after the start of preseason games happened. Sunday included a few injury updates and DE Myles Garrett being excused from practice.

On Monday, we did not get an update on QB Deshaun Watson’s discipline or OL Nick Harris’ injury but we saw the Browns back out on the field in Berea. This week will include joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles coming to town before the two meet in the second preseason game for both teams.

Cleveland won’t play many, if any, starters in the game and it is likely Philadelphia will do the same.

Unfortunately, Monday came with a few more injuries of concern for the Browns:

OL Dawson Deaton Off on Cart

Another day, another injury to an interior offensive lineman as Deaton was a part of the depth to help replace Harris but had to be carted off with a knee injury as well:

#Browns C Dawson Deaton was carted off the field at practice today. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 15, 2022

Two Move to Center to Help Due to Injuries

With Harris and Deaton carted off in the last few days, a couple of guys had to slide over to help out:

Michael Dunn now slides over to center with the 2s. #Browns https://t.co/pRqccdppiw — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) August 15, 2022

WR Mike Harley Jr. Leaves Early

One of the major issues with Cleveland’s injuries so far in camp is that they keep getting hit at the same positions. Harley joins a variety of other receivers who have had injuries during camp, his is an ankle injury:

#Browns rookie WR Mike Harley Jr. just walked off field with member of staff. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) August 15, 2022

DE Isaiah Thomas from 2 Sacks to Sacked on Monday

One of the stars of the team’s win against Jacksonville, Thomas hurt his hand in practice on Monday:

Isaiah Thomas walking inside with a trainer. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) August 15, 2022

CB Denzel Ward Returns, WR Derrick Dillon Released

One positive for the Browns as their top corner returns from the PUP list. The team didn’t have to make a corresponding move but started their process toward getting down to 85 players by waiving Dillon:

We have activated CB Denzel Ward from the active/PUP list and waived WR Derrick Dillon — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 15, 2022

DE Myles Garrett Remains Away from Berea

Myles Garrett

Not a lot of information as Garrett’s absence hits day two. At this point, no reason to be concerned but that could change if his absence continues:

Kevin Stefanski said Myles Garrett remains excused today #Browns — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) August 15, 2022

QB Jacoby Brissett Won't Play Against Eagles, Watson Up in the Air

It is quite possibly going to be the Josh (Dobbs) and Josh (Rosen) show against Philadelphia as Brissett won’t be playing and Watson’s status is up in the air:

Kevin Stefanski on Sunday said Jacoby Brissett won’t play against the Eagles on Aug. 21. He said today he isn’t ready to say whether Deshaun Watson will play. #Browns pic.twitter.com/k8DBEtJMVa — Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) August 15, 2022

Group of Returners Includes an Interesting Name

KR/WR Jakeem Grant is out for the year which leaves an interesting group of guys to try to return kicks including SS Ronnie Harrison (?!):

#Browns working at punt return, include Demetric Felton, Ronnie Harrison, DPJ and Mike Harley. Harrison was first up as team tries to replace Jakeem Grant. pic.twitter.com/YZM13uStCG — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) August 15, 2022

