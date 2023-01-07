Browns calling up DE Sam Kamara, LB Storey Jackson from practice squad vs. Steelers

The Cleveland Browns are looking to fill Jadeveon Clowney’s spot at defensive end as they have downgraded him to out against the Pittsburgh Steelers after his tantrum this week. The Browns have elevated defensive end Sam Kamara from the practice squad to fill the missing defensive end spot on the roster as rookie Isaiah Thomas has been listed as out as well. Linebacker Storey Jackson has also been elevated from the practice squad for tomorrow’s Week 18 matchup.

Looking to end the season on a 5-2 run, the Browns want to play spoilers against the Steelers, who are still in the playoff hunt in the last week of the season. While these two will likely play special teams only, the Browns now have their depth for tomorrow’s matchup.

