Browns C Ethan Pocic leaves game with chest injury

Ethan Pocic, starting center for the Cleveland Browns, was seen walking into the locker room during the start of the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens. The veteran center injured his chest. Pocic spent time in the medical tent before walking off the field.

Hopefully, Pocic is able to return to the game. The Browns needed to rely on Pocic to help out rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson in his first career start. The connection between the center and quarterback is extremely important for all offenses. Getting a correct snap is the most important aspect of a play, but it takes a ton of practice to get such a routine craft mastered.

The Browns entered the game facing an onslaught of injuries. The team lost the starting quarterback Deshaun Watson during pregame walkthroughs. Browns defensive end Za’Darius Smith left the game in the first quarter, but has since returned. Hopefully, a similar fate faces Pocic. The Browns have a bye week next week to rest and lick their wounds to prepare for 3 months straight of football.

