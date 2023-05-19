Browns’ busy preseason schedule has been set

The Cleveland Browns are looking to get back in the playoffs for the first time since 2020 this season, entering year four of the Kevin Stefanski era. Before we get to the regular season, however, NFL teams have to play three preseason games. For the Browns though, they will play four as they are participating in the Hall of Fame game in celebration of offensive tackle Joe Thomas.

That preseason schedule has now been released as the Browns will play one at home, one in Canton, and two on the road. Here is the preseason schedule as the Browns will look to tune up before getting to work in the regular season.

Hall of Fame game vs. New York Jets (August 3 at 8 P.M.)

Browns

Preseason Week 1 vs. Washington Commanders (August 11 at 7:30 P.M.)

Browns

Preseason Week 2 at Philadelphia Eagles (August 17 at 7:30 P.M.)

Browns

Preseason Week 4 at. Kansas City Chiefs (August 26 at 1 P.M.)

Browns

