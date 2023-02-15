Browns budget defensive line free agency targets as they look to build depth
The Cleveland Browns are going to address their defensive line largely as the entire unit needs to be overhauled in free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft. outside of a few young players and All-Pro Myles Garrett. And while they will have the opportunity to create a great deal of cap space with restructures this offseason, they may be better off landing several various players at the position rather than spending big money on one player.
Who are some of these bargain bin players the Browns could look to sign for less than $10 million a year (and in some cases far less)? We explore more than just a few names here.
DE Robert Quinn, Philadelphia Eagles
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
DE Yannick Ngakoue, Indianapolis Colts
Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
DT Dalvin Tomlinson, Minnesota Vikings
Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
DT Larry Ogunjobi, Pittsburgh Steelers
Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
DL Dean Lowry, Green Bay Packers
Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
DL John Cominsky, Detroit Lions
Nfl Philadelphia Eagles At Detroit Lions
DT Poona Ford, Seattle Seahawks
Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
DT Greg Gaines, Los Angeles Rams
Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic
A'Shawn Robinson, Los Angeles Rams
Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Ioannidis, Carolina Panthers
Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Sheldon Rankins, New York Jets
Jordan Phillips, Buffalo Bills
Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Dawuane Smoot, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot (91) and Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41) try to get to Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (5) during first quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Cleveland Browns for their only home preseason game at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida Saturday night, August 14, 2021. The Browns led at the half 13 to 0.
Jki 081421 Jagsvsbrowns 53
[Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]
Arden Key, Jacksonville Jaguars
[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Melvin Ingram, Miami Dolphins
Jerry Tillery, Las Vegas Raiders
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Derrick Nnadi, Kansas City Chiefs
Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Tyquan Lewis, Indianapolis Colts
Ben Banogu, Indianapolis Colts
Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
Carl Nassib, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Jihad Ward, New York Giants
Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Mike Pennel, Chicago Bears
Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Mario Edwards, Tennessee Titans
Zach Allen, Arizona Cardinals
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Da'Shawn Hand, Tennessee Titans
Charles Omenihu, San Francisco 49ers
Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Khalen Saunders, Kansas City Chiefs
Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Taven Bryan, Cleveland Browns
Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
[lawrence-auto-related count=3]
[stnvideo key=”BuIu1n8G” type=”player”>