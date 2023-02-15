Browns budget defensive line free agency targets as they look to build depth

The Cleveland Browns are going to address their defensive line largely as the entire unit needs to be overhauled in free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft. outside of a few young players and All-Pro Myles Garrett. And while they will have the opportunity to create a great deal of cap space with restructures this offseason, they may be better off landing several various players at the position rather than spending big money on one player.

Who are some of these bargain bin players the Browns could look to sign for less than $10 million a year (and in some cases far less)? We explore more than just a few names here.

DE Robert Quinn, Philadelphia Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

DE Yannick Ngakoue, Indianapolis Colts

Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

DT Dalvin Tomlinson, Minnesota Vikings

Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

DT Larry Ogunjobi, Pittsburgh Steelers

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

DL Dean Lowry, Green Bay Packers

Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

DL John Cominsky, Detroit Lions

Nfl Philadelphia Eagles At Detroit Lions

DT Poona Ford, Seattle Seahawks

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

DT Greg Gaines, Los Angeles Rams

Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

A'Shawn Robinson, Los Angeles Rams

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Ioannidis, Carolina Panthers

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Sheldon Rankins, New York Jets

Jordan Phillips, Buffalo Bills

Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Dawuane Smoot, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot (91) and Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41) try to get to Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (5) during first quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Cleveland Browns for their only home preseason game at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida Saturday night, August 14, 2021. The Browns led at the half 13 to 0.

Jki 081421 Jagsvsbrowns 53

[Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

Arden Key, Jacksonville Jaguars

[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Melvin Ingram, Miami Dolphins

Jerry Tillery, Las Vegas Raiders

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Derrick Nnadi, Kansas City Chiefs

Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Tyquan Lewis, Indianapolis Colts

Ben Banogu, Indianapolis Colts

Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

Carl Nassib, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Jihad Ward, New York Giants

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Pennel, Chicago Bears

Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Mario Edwards, Tennessee Titans

Zach Allen, Arizona Cardinals

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Da'Shawn Hand, Tennessee Titans

Charles Omenihu, San Francisco 49ers

Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Khalen Saunders, Kansas City Chiefs

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Taven Bryan, Cleveland Browns

Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire