Browns, Bucs, Bills won. Which NFL teams have the longest playoff win droughts now?

1. Cincinnati Bengals (1990)

(AP Photo/Dennis Gordon)

If only the Bengals could face Cody Carlson in the playoffs again. Cincinnati crushed the Houston Oilers 41-14 at Riverfront Stadium, and have failed to get a win in seven playoff qualifications since.

2. Detroit Lions (1991)

MPS-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions crushed the Dallas Cowboys 38-6 at the Pontiac Silverdome, which no longer exists. Detroit has made the playoffs eight times since and have yet to produce a win. No wonder Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson called it quits early.

3. Miami Dolphins (2000)

Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Network

Imagine Jay Fiedler out-dueling Peyton Manning in a playoff game. Well, it helps when Lamar Smith rushes for 209 yards and two touchdowns, which is how the Dolphins earned their last playoff win, 23-17 in overtime over the Indianapolis Colts. Miami has had three playoff qualifications since to do something about the drought.

4. Las Vegas Raiders (2002)

(AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

The Raiders brought their losing streak to Vegas, as their last playoff win was the 2002 AFC Championship Game against the Tennessee Titans. The Raiders have made the playoffs just once since then, but were starting Connor Cook for an injured Derek Carr.

5. Washington (2005)

Mike Powell/ALLSPORT

The NFC East club in the nation's capital hasn't won a playoff game since Joe Gibbs — at least it was his second tenure, a 17-10 win over at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Washington has made the playoffs four times since with zero victories.

T-6. New York Jets (2010)

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets upset the New England Patriots 28-21 in the AFC divisional, and haven't had a playoff win since, nor have they qualified for the postseason.

T-6. Chicago Bears (2010)

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Imagine Jay Cutler actually prevailed in a postseason game. That is what happened when the Bears beat the Seattle Seahawks in the 2010 NFC divisional. Chicago has made the playoffs twice since with no wins.

Story continues

8. New York Giants (2011)

Andrew Mills/THE STAR-LEDGER via USA TODAY Sports

The Giants beat the New England Patriots 21-17 in Super Bowl XLVI and haven't won a playoff game since. Their only qualification since was 2016.

T-9. Arizona Cardinals (2015)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals beat the Green Bay Packers 26-20 in overtime in the NFC divisional. Arizona hasn't made the playoffs since.

T-9. Carolina Panthers (2015)

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina beat the Cardinals 49-15 in the NFC Championship Game. The Panthers made the playoffs once since then, but their qualification yielded no victories.

T-9. Denver Broncos (2015)

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Broncos beat the Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50, and they haven't been back to the playoffs.