Browns bring S Richard LeCounte III back on practice squad

Earlier this week, the Cleveland Browns cut second-year safety Richard LeCounte III after claiming and bringing back offensive lineman Drew Forbes off of waivers. LeCounte III became the first draft pick of general manager Andrew Berry’s reign that he has cut.

And now after clearing waivers and going unclaimed, LeCounte III is coming back to the Browns on the practice squad. The Browns have been busy making roster moves today, as they also designated cornerback Greedy Williams for return off of the Injured Reserve.

The Browns have had a ton of movement on their practice squad over the past couple of weeks, with LeCounte III being just the latest move.

