Browns bring DE Isaac Rochell back to practice squad after release

After he was released by the Cleveland Browns this past weekend, defensive end Isaac Rochell has now returned to the practice squad. The Browns will not have to clear a space on their reserve unit as the Los Angeles Chargers just took defensive tackle Tyeler Davison off their hands as well. Rochell was waived after the Browns activated running back Jerome Ford off of Injured Reserve ahead of their loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Appearing in six games this season, including significant snaps against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons, and New England Patriots, Rochell has not been a factor on the defensive side of the football. He has racked up just six pressures this season, adding two hits on the quarterback and a tackle for loss.

We have signed DE Isaac Rochell to the practice squad — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 15, 2022

