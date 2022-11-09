Browns bring Herb Miller back to the practice squad… again

After releasing him earlier this week, the Cleveland Browns have brought cornerback Herb Miller back on their practice squad according to The OBR’s Brad Stainbrook. Back and forth, Miller has seen quite a bit of movement within the Browns organization in 2022.

He did not make the roster at the end of training camp, cleared waivers and signed on the practice squad, has been signed to the active roster, cut, and is now back on the practice squad. Miller has been elevated from the practice squad on gamedays as well and has proven to be a contributor on special teams.

It may just be a hunch, but this is probably not the last time Miller’s name will be in the news this season.

Source: #Browns are signing CB Herb Miller to the practice squad. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) November 9, 2022

