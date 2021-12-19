Browns bring four in for visits on Saturday

The Cleveland Browns aren’t passively dealing with their roster limitations due to COVID-19. They have added Willie Harvey Jr. to the roster and brought back Bryan Mills to the practice squad. Earlier this week, the team signed Kyle Lauletta to the active roster, bringing back their former training camp quarterback.

The NFL gave teams in the postponed games extra time to get their rosters in order as well. Given all the players the Browns have on the reserve/COVID-19 list, that could mean they still need to add some players to the roster.

With the possibility of doing such, Cleveland had four players in for a visit on Saturday:

DE Romeo McKnight

LB Tegray Scales

DB Chris Miller

DB Jameson Houston

The first two names will be familiar to Browns fans. McKnight was with the team in August before being waived while Scales was signed around the same time. Neither record a stat with the team.

Miller, an undrafted free agent out of Baylor, has been with Arizona and Washington this year while Houston played three games for Philadelphia in 2020 before being traded to Jacksonville this offseason.

None of the four players were officially noted as having workouts with the team but that could happen on Sunday. Workouts are not required for the team to sign a player and are less likely with McKnight and Scales since the team knows them.