The Cleveland Browns had a quartet of kickers in for tryouts on Wednesday.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Nick Folk, Matthew McCrane, Kai Forbath and Cody Parkey were the four kickers to work out for the Browns.

Austin Seibert is currently the only kicker on the Browns roster. Seibert was a fifth-round pick by Cleveland last year and hasn’t done anything to put his job in jeopardy. He converted 25 of his 29 field goal attempts and 30 of 35 extra point attempts. His four field goal misses came from 45 (twice), 46, and 50 yards.

Folk converted 14 of 17 field goals in seven games for the New England Patriots last year in relief of Stephen Gostowski.

Forbath converted all 11 attempts last season during his four games spent with the Patriots and Dallas Cowboys.

Parkey was 3 for 3 on field goals in three games played for the Tennessee Titans.

McCrane did not kick during the regular season last year.

Browns bring in four kickers for workouts originally appeared on Pro Football Talk