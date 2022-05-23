Browns bring back Reggie Robinson, waive Felix Harper

Josh Alper
·1 min read
The Browns cut defensive back Reggie Robinson with a failed physical designation last week, but he made his return to the roster on Monday.

The NFL’s daily transaction wire shows that the Browns signed Robinson to their 90-man roster. They waived quarterback Felix Harper in a corresponding move.

Robinson was claimed off of waivers from the Texans before his failed physical. He was a 2020 fifth-round pick by the Cowboys who played five games for the team as a rookie. He saw 65 special teams snaps and made one tackle.

Harper signed after a tryout at rookie minicamp. His departure leaves Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett, Josh Dobbs, and Baker Mayfield as the team’s quarterbacks, although Mayfield is not taking part in offseason work as he looks for a new place to call home in the wake of Watson’s arrival.

Browns bring back Reggie Robinson, waive Felix Harper originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

