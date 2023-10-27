Browns bring back RB John Kelly Jr. to the practice squad

The Cleveland Browns have been busy attempting to figure out their running back room this week. With Jerome Ford likely sidelined for a week or two, and with Kareem Hunt still working through a thigh injury, Pierre Strong Jr. is the only healthy back on the roster. They have just added another familiar face to the practice squad, bringing back veteran John Kelly Jr.

This is the third running back the Browns have added to the practice squad this week, also adding Jordan Wilkins and Nate McCrary. All three running backs were on the roster this summer during training camp and the preseason. With the injuries in the room, expect either Kelly Jr. or Wilkins to receive a gameday elevation. If Hunt cannot go, they both may be elevated to the active roster.

No corresponding practice squad move has been made yet as one will likely come down the pipeline soon.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire