Browns bring back OL Drew Forbes, waive S Richard LeCounte III
He finally did it. For the first time general manager Andrew Berry has cut one of his own draft picks. The Cleveland Browns are bringing back offensive lineman Drew Forbes via a waiver claim, waiving second-year safety Richard LeCounte III to make room.
LeCounte III was in the doghouse last season with the Browns, and has not seen the field much at all in a little over a year with the team. With the emergence of undrafted free agent rookie D’Anthony Bell, LeCounte III remained the odd man out in the secondary. Bell out-snapped LeCounte III on special teams against the Atlanta Falcons, and that was likely the difference.
The bottom of the roster continues to churn for the Browns.
