Browns bring back linebacker Tae Davis to practice squad
Linebacker Tae Davis spent the 2019 and 2020 with the Cleveland Browns. Today, the Browns have brought Davis back to Berea as he has signed a deal to join their practice squad.
While Davis never started a game for the Browns during his two-year stint in Cleveland, he did play a good deal of special teams. Overall, he appeared in 22 total games during his previous stay in Northeast Ohio, racking up seven total tackles and a pass defended. The Browns still want quarterback Josh Dobbs back if he clears waivers, so they may not be done tinkering with their practice squad despite a handful of moves already.
