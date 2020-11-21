The Browns have gotten a couple players back in advance of Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

Tackle Jack Conklin and kicker Cody Parkey have been elevated from the COVID-19 reserve list.

Defensive end Myles Garrett, tackle Chris Hubbard, and fullback Andy Janovich remain on the COVID-19 reserve list.

The Browns also have elevated from the practice squad three players for tomorrow: guard Michael Dunn, defensive end Cameron Malveaux, and fullback Johnny Stanton.

Browns bring back Jack Conklin, Cody Parkey from injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk