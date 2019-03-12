Browns bring back Carl Davis

Darin Gantt
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

As the Browns continue to stack up assets on defense, they kept one of their own

The Browns announced they had re-signed defensive tackle Carl Davis.

Claimed off waivers from the Ravens last summer, he appeared in five games this season.

He was originally a third-round pick of the Ravens, and has 12 career starts. He offers some depth up front for a team which has added defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson in free agency and pass-rusher Olivier Vernon in a trade with the Giants.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

What to Read Next