Browns bring back Carl Davis

As the Browns continue to stack up assets on defense, they kept one of their own

The Browns announced they had re-signed defensive tackle Carl Davis.

Claimed off waivers from the Ravens last summer, he appeared in five games this season.

He was originally a third-round pick of the Ravens, and has 12 career starts. He offers some depth up front for a team which has added defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson in free agency and pass-rusher Olivier Vernon in a trade with the Giants.