Browns will break staff turnover streak in Week 1

The Cleveland Browns have been the model of inconsistency while being consistently bad for years. Cleveland has turned over almost every part of its organization since returning to the NFL in 1999. The only thing left is the practice facility in Berea and the stadium by the lake, which could be changing in the future as well.

The turnover on the football operations side of things, including the coaching staff, has made it hard to even remember how many different general managers and head coaches there have been much less lower-level positions. This offseason saw a slew of former Browns employees rise up in ranks, some of which many fans struggle to remember being a part of the team.

For the first time since even before the return, Cleveland will have the same head coach, offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator for the third straight season:

Last time each of these teams brought back their head coach + coordinators in Week 1 for three straight seasons: – LA/STL: 1990

– CLE: 1993*

– MIA: 1995

– DEN: 2005

– TEN: 2007

– CHI: 2009

– JAX: 2011

– NYJ: 2011 *Browns are set to break their streak this season — Anthony Reinhard (@reinhurdler) July 12, 2022

Some teams, like the Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams have lost coaches when the team has struggled as well as when it has succeeded and coordinators have taken head coaching jobs.

In 1993, Bill Belichick was the head coach, Ernie Adams was the offensive coordinator and Nick Saban ran the defense. Now coaching legends Jim Schwartz and Kirk Ferentz were also on the staff.

With Kevin Stefanski, Alex Van Pelt and Joe Woods set to reprise their roles for the third straight year, Cleveland has no excuse to not be a well-run outfit. Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer also returns for his third year with the team.