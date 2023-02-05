Browns bolster their putrid front seven in this 2023 NFL Mock Draft

The Cleveland Browns are handing over the defensive reigns to new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz hoping to turn around that unit. The Browns’ current roster aligns well with what he asks his defensive backs to do. But if the team wants a total defensive turnaround the defensive line and front seven need improvement.

This draft has plenty of options and fun prospects along the defensive line and is a much better defensive tackle class than last year’s. The Browns will likely attack the interior defensive line in free agency by adding some young pieces through the draft.

Now for this week’s seven-round Browns mock draft.

Round 2, Pick 42: Calijah Kancey, Defensive Tackle, Pittsburgh

Browns Calijah Kancey 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Calijah Kancey is an interesting prospect who is undersized but has the explosion off the line and athleticism to make up for it. He’s a gap penetrator that knows how to get into the backfield to make places behind the line of scrimmage.

He has good flexibility and bend using it to total 14.5 tackles for a loss and 7.5 sacks this season. Coming in around 280 pounds can be worrisome at the next level but he plays with great leverage to win with power mixed in with his athleticism.

Round 3, Pick 98: JL Skinner, Safety, Boise State

Browns Calijah Kancey 2023 NFL Mock Draft

One of my absolute favorite prospects in this year’s class is JL Skinner who is the complete package at free safety. He tracks the ball way and has a quick processor to diagnose the plays happening in front of him. Skinner has the sideline-to-sideline speed to cover a lot of ground as a deep safety something the Browns do not have.

He is not afraid of contact either and possesses the great size to take on the bigger and more physical receivers in the game. Skinner crashes downhill in a hurry against the run and is a sure tackler.

Round 4, Pick 111: Adetomiwa Adebawore, Edge, Northwestern

Browns Calijah Kancey 2023 NFL Mock Draft

The Browns continue to search for the long-term answer opposite Myles Garrett and Adetomwia Adebawore could be that player. Adebawore had a great week in Mobile showing off traits that will translate at the next level. He plays with outstanding leverage and a bull rush that is fun to watch him utilize.

Adebawore understands hand placement and how to take advantage of his technical skills. Explosive off the line of scrimmage with an outstanding motor that coaches love.

Round 4, Pick 126: Dorian Williams, Linebacker, Tulane

Browns Calijah Kancey 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Dorian Williams is a tackling machine and in his final season with Tulane, he totaled 132 tackles with 8.5 tackles for a loss and five sacks. With good size and length Williams has the build of a prototype NFL linebacker. The Browns may re-sign Anthony Walker but Williams would be a great understudy learning behind Walker.

One of the more intriguing aspects of Williams is his experience and success on special teams something the Browns need. He has really good lateral speed and uses it to make impact tackles.

Round 5, Pick 142: Tyler Scott, Wide Receiver, Cincinnati

Browns Calijah Kancey 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Tyler Scott

There is no reason that Tyler Scott should fall to this spot but in this simulator he did and I would run the pick to the podium. Scott has game-changing speed and great body control to throttle up and down and create elite amounts of separation.

Scott is a good route runner with the ability to change direction in an instant which makes it so hard to keep tight coverage against him. Dangerous in the open field he creates a ton of yards after the catch and is always a threat to make a house call.

Round 5, Pick 144: Kendre Miller, Running Back, TCU

Browns Calijah Kancey 2023 NFL Mock Draft

There is some Nick Chubb in TCU’s Kendre Miller who is a patient runner with a great vision to make the most out of his opportunities. He isn’t nearly as explosive as Chubb but plays to contact and is not easy to take down. Good balance control to keep his footing and create more yards after contact.

Lacks the true homerun speed Miller might not ever be a Pro Bowl runner but as a spot starter in case of injury, he can get the job done. The Browns will be looking for running back depth and Miller would be solid depth.

Round 6, Pick 190: Carter Warren, Offensive Tackle, Pittsburgh

Browns Calijah Kancey 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Carter Warren has good size and strength and excels as a pass blocker not giving up much ground. He struggles to play with good pad level and is often caught upright but still has good tape.

His hand technique is impressive and though he isn’t a consistent run blocker he is consistent as a pass protector. Warren has some good physical tools that could be developed by Bill Callahan.

Round 7, Pick 231: TJ Bass, Interior Offensive Line, Oregon

Browns Calijah Kancey 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman T.J. Bass

The Browns could look to draft an interior lineman in the seventh round in back-to-back seasons. TJ Bass plays in a similar system as the Browns in Oregon and moves well in spaces as a run blocker while climbing to the second level well too.

Bass also provides versatility having spent time at left tackle as well while at Oregon. Another player with experience playing multiple positions on the offensive line is never a bad thing to have.

