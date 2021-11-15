Browns blowout loss to Patriots fuels the many questions that plaque the team

The Cleveland Browns are now 5 – 5 going into Week 11 of the 2021 season. The team was destroyed in almost every way possible in Week 10 against the New England Patriots. Cleveland’s preseason expectations seem like a year ago given where the team is at this point.

New England, on the other hand, looks to have retooled perfectly with a rookie quarterback and Bill Belichick calling the shots.

Jones only threw for 198 yards but had three touchdowns and looked calm in the pocket all game. Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson had 20 carries for 100 yards and two touchdowns while Kendrick Bourne and Brandon Bolden had over 10 yards per carry on three carries each.

Jones used a wide variety of pass-catchers with five catching three or more including tight end Hunter Henry’s two touchdown receptions.

For the Browns, so many questions with almost no answers. They have lost to the best teams on their schedule and beat the lower-level squads. Week 11 against the Detroit Lions gives them a chance to do the latter while Week 12 and 14 against the Baltimore Ravens gives them chances to beat a good opponent.

For now, we have questions, questions and more questions. For now, taking an overarching look at some of the questions we have:

Is Troy Hill Okay?

First and foremost, the concern is for cornerback Troy Hill who was stretchered off the field and taken to a local hospital. While his return to the field will be important, most important is his personal health.

Hill went down trying to make a tackle late in the game. The training staff immobilized him on the field and placed him on a manual stretcher instead of the driven cart.

A team spokesman reported he had movement in his extremities upon leaving the field.

Can Baker Mayfield's Performance Be Explained?

73 yards on 21 attempts.

Baker Mayfield threw for 73 yards on 21 attempts while throwing an interception that was unexplainable. While David Njoku had a couple of drops, D’Ernest Johnson fumbled a screen pass and other receivers didn’t help their quarterback, Mayfield’s performance was mind-bogglingly bad.

A player that often thrives on having a chip on his shoulder, Mayfield needs to have consistent play no matter what is going on around him. A good week against the Lions doesn’t mean a lot. A bad week could lead to bigger questions.

Talent or Scheme? Scheme or Talent?

The defense rarely plays well against good offenses. Last week against the Bengals is the exception to the rule for Joe Woods’ unit. Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels took whatever he wanted from the defense.

New England scored a touchdown on six of their eight full possessions (not including taking a knee at the end). One of their other possessions ended in a field goal. The Patriots only punted once.

Andrew Berry added a slew of talented defenders in the offseason but few of them are playing consistently good. While it is easy to blame Woods scheme, even when in position players aren’t making plays.

Like most things, it is a problem of both not one or the other.

John Johnson III a Free Agent Failure?

John Johnson III was seen as one of the biggest steals in free agency when Cleveland brought him over. Unfortunately, he has been as inconsistent as the rest of the team but with lower lows.

Against the Patriots, Johnson was poor in run support and bad in coverage. At times, the focus seemed to be lacking from a player that was lauded for his leadership.

It is possible that Johnson was overhyped based on the talent around him in Los Angeles or is being put in poor positions by Woods. Either way, the Browns need him to be much more consistent.

No One But Johnson?

D’Ernest Johnson ended the game one yard shy of 100 yards on the ground. He also caught seven passes for 58 yards, both most on the team.

While Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and Demetric Felton were not on the field, having Johnson take all but one of the team’s carries is short-sighted. A couple of runs for Andy Janovich or Johnny Stanton could have helped the team run the ball more early in the game.

Even Jarvis Landry could have taken a hand-off or two.

Johnson had a good game but, for this team, shouldn’t be the lone threat in both phases of the offense.

Coaching Deserves Tons of Questions

During his postgame press conference, Myles Garrett made a strong statement when he said, “We didn’t make any adjustments on the sideline.”

While Kevin Stefanski was Coach of the Year in 2020, his team has been undisciplined and seems unprepared against the best teams. While Stefanski is an offensive coach, the struggles on defense fall on him as well.

The offensive play-calling and decision-making have been suspect much of the season especially on the most important plays (red zone, 3rd and 4th downs).

While Garrett may have meant something other than how his statement has been analyzed, it stands to reason that the coaching staff deserves a lot of questions.

Is 3rd Down Cursed?

New England was 7 for 9 on third down while Cleveland was 1 for 11. For the year, the Browns are only converting 40.19% of their own third downs while their opponents are converting 42%, in the bottom ten in the league.

This week, the Patriots were certain of everything they were doing on the most important downs while the Browns looked out of sorts when everything was on the line.

A team with a lot of talent cannot have drops, bad play calls, poor blocking on offense while allowing the opponent the freedom to control the game on third down. Cleveland failed in both regards this week.

How Are the Browns Still In It?

Despite being 5 – 5, the Browns are not out of the AFC race. In fact, only five teams have more than five victories so far and four of those have only six victories (with Sunday Night Football yet to be played Las Vegas or Kansas City should leave with their sixth victory).

Only the Tennesee Titans have distanced themselves with an 8 – 2 record. Cleveland can’t continue to play this poorly, especially with their games against the Ravens on either side of their bye.

A victory against Detroit and two straight victories against Baltimore, who have also been inconsistent, would quickly change the dynamics of the 2021 season.

After this week’s debacle, nothing should be assumed.

