Browns blockbuster trade gives defense impressive pass rushing trio

Defensive end Myles Garrett didn’t get much help pressuring the quarterback during the 2022 season for the Browns. But general manager Andrew Berry has made sure that doesn’t happen again in the fall. First, the team signed Ogbonnia Okoronkwo to play opposite Garrett, and then on Friday they traded for three-time pro bowl pass rusher Za’Darius Smith from the Vikings.

This gives the Browns a heck of a trio of pass rushers and new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has to be the happiest person in Cleveland. Last season Za’Darius Smith had 78 pressures for comparison Myles Garrett had 73 pressures for the Browns according to PFF.

Then you add in Okoronkwo’s 36 off the bench and you have one of the better pass-rushing trios in the NFL. They added depth to a room that suffered injuries last season to help keep players fresh and quarterbacks on the ground.

The Browns’ defensive line will look different this fall and with these three pass rushers, they will have a terrifying group for opposing offensive coordinators to try to contain. As long as there aren’t any injuries there isn’t any reason this defense can’t be at least in the top half of the league.

More Latest Browns News!

Compensation announced for Browns' Za'Darius Smith trade Browns trade with Vikings for veteran pass rusher Za'Darius Smith Browns get two prime-time games in 2023

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire