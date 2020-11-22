Browns' biggest defensive plays vs. the Eagles | Week 11
Watch some of the Cleveland Browns best defensive plays from their Week 11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Raptors still in the hunt for Marc Gasol, and have shown interest in veteran forward Markieff Morris.
Alabama is now a unanimous No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll, and Northwestern has moved up to No. 11 for its best ranking in 24 years
The Knicks have emerged as potential trade partners with the Lakers for JaVale McGee, as Los Angeles continues to try and free up cap space to sign free agent center Marc Gasol, SNY's Ian Begley confirmed Sunday.
Blake Hayes got an easy first down. It just took a while because of his circuitous route.
The Ravens head coach wasn't interested in exchanging pleasantries with his Titans counterpart after the overtime loss.
The Lions' season reached another low on Sunday, with Thanksgiving lurking.
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm was livid after his team lost to Minnesota on the worst pass interference call we've ever seen.
Joe Burrow left Sunday's game with an injury.
Gordon Hayward's wife, Robyn, shared some thoughts about the family's time in Boston after hearing they're headed to Charlotte.
Anthony Davis is the best player available but Marc Gasol may be the most in demand.
An awful upset.
You ever seen a tight end run a successful QB sneak? Well, the Washington Football Team asked Logan Thomas to do just that on Sunday, and it worked perfectly.
In the wake of guard Klay Thompson's season-ending injury, the Warriors used their big trade exception to acquire forward Kelly Oubre Jr.
Pittsburgh defeated Jacksonville to remain perfect at 10-0.
Chase Young crushed Joe Burrow, then a whole bunch of crazy happened.
Baltimore Ravens safety DeShon Elliott wasn't going to get stiff-armed down the field by Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry.
The Michigan Wolverines outlasted the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 48-42, in three overtimes. Jim Harbaugh seemed much too happy about that outcome.
After winning the final tennis tournament to be held at London’s O2 Arena, Russia’s Daniil Medvedev must hope that he will defy the recent trend for champions of the Nitto ATP Finals to struggle in the ensuing season. This trophy has been a poisoned chalice of late, starting with Andy Murray’s pyrrhic victory over Novak Djokovic here in 2016. Exhausted by his push to finish the season as world No 1, Murray soon succumbed to injury, and the pattern has continued with the next three champions – Grigor Dimitrov, Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas – all failing to advance their rankings the year after achieving career highs at the O2. In a different world, it might be tempting to salute Medvedev’s 4-6, 7-6, 6-4 win over Dominic Thiem as a coming-of-age moment. As conclusive proof that he is ready to start winning majors. But we have all been here too many times before to make any confident predictions. So many likely lads have shone at this event, only to be squashed by the resilience and nous of the Big Three – Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer – when the next year’s majors come around. What we can say is that Sunday’s two competitors – Medvedev and Dominic Thiem – had both proved their credentials by beating a member of tennis’s holy trinity in Saturday’s semi-finals. And that hasn’t happened before here: a double setback for the big boys at such a late stage of the year.
The Lakers, who reached an agreement to re-sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, continue to score wins this offseason. Can the Clippers pull off a surpirse?
The blow-up between New York Giants head coach Joe Judge and Marc Colombo got so heated that upper management decided to intervene.