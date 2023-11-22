Browns' biggest 2023 success story also their biggest player -- Dawand Jones

Nov. 21—Anyone shaking hands with Dawand Jones should have the phone number of a "Lost and Found" available, because your hand is going to disappear in the grip of the Browns' massive right tackle.

Jones missed the Nov. 12 game with the Ravens in Baltimore because of shoulder and knee injuries. His knee was still bothering him when the Browns played the Steelers on Nov. 19, so he was used primarily on obvious passing downs. James Hudson played right tackle when Jones was on the sideline.

The Browns are hopeful Jones will be full-go when they play the Broncos in Denver on Nov. 26. The Browns are 7-3, one-half game behind Baltimore in the AFC North. The Broncos are 5-5. Every game the Browns play until the season ends is important because every team in the AFC has lost at least three games. Jones said once the game begins, it's easy to block out the pain.

"It hurt, but once you get in the game, the adrenaline starts going," he said. "You don't pay attention to those things, honestly."

The Browns hope they do not have to rotate right tackles against the Broncos, but the plan worked against the Steelers. Dorian Thompson-Robinson attempted 43 passes, yet T.J. Watt, a nightmare for quarterbacks throughout his career, sacked DTR only once, and that was for only two yards.

Geron Christian, signed by the Browns to their practice squad Oct. 31, was elevated to the 53-man roster Nov. 7, two days after Jedrick Wills suffered a sprained MCL in the game with the Cardinals on Nov. 5. Christian started at left tackle against the Ravens and Steelers and will be there against the Broncos.

"That one sack was really a coverage sack," Coach Kevin Stefanski said. "So I thought those guys did a great job. I think the guys that were involved in the protection, the chips on the edges, did a nice job and then tried to play on time in the pass game because that's a very good pass rush."

Jones has to be one of the best success stories on the Browns' roster this season. Jerome Ford is another because of the way he has taken over as the lead running back in place of injured Nick Chubb. Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is in his third season with the Browns and having his best year as a pro. But neither has elevated their game the way Jones has elevated his.

Jones, a rookie from Ohio State drafted in the fourth round April 29, is 6-foot-8, 374 pounds. He couldn't even finish drills during rookie minicamp in May. But offensive line coach Bill Callahan saw potential and stayed on him.

Jones played all 74 offensive snaps in the Hall of Fame game against the Jets on Aug. 3. It was 81 degrees at kickoff. He was exhausted when the game ended — exhausted but happy because he played well.

A knee injury in the Browns' 2023 opener ended right tackle Jack Conklin's season after 22 plays. Jones replaced him and has anchored the right side of the line ever since, barring the time he missed with the recent injuries.

"Dawand is, I think, becoming a better pro," assistant offensive line coach Scott Peters said recently. "He's got all the physical attributes. Now it's just like the nuances and the repetition has really benefited him.

"He sees things better now and just getting more experience has been positive for him. Being consistent is the biggest issue we've been working through and I think we've seen some positive gains there too."

Jones is wise. He hasn't let praise go to his head. He isn't thinking, 'I have this offensive tackle thing down cold.'

Callahan about six weeks ago made a point to say, "Dawand is using every resource available to him to get better." Maybe Callahan was trying to send a message to Wills, who suddenly started playing much better when the Browns returned from their Oct. 8 bye. Whatever the case, Jones keeps working.

"When Jack went out at the beginning of the season, the team trusted me," Jones said. "The coaches and owners trusted me. They put a lot in my hands and I'm trying to do the best of my ability to manage everything.

"You can't get complacent. I'm always trying to work to get better."

Jones was the 10th offensive tackle selected in the 2023 draft.